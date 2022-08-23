Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th re-appear exam result declared; here’s how to check

The Punjab Board of School Education (PSEB) has released the class 10 re-appear exams. Students who appeared for the re-appear exams can now check their result at the official PSEB website — pseb.ac.in.
According to the information given by the board, a total of 975 candidates had registered for the re-appear exams, out of which a total of 813 candidates appeared in the examination. Out of the 813 appeared candidates, 779 candidates passed and 34 candidates failed the re-appear exams.
PSEB Matriculation re-appear result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official PSEB website — pseb.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab.
Step 3: After that, click om the result link available under that tab.
Step 4: Click on the link for ‘Matriculation reappear result 2022’
Step 5: Key in your roll number or name and submit.
Step 6: Your PSEB class 10 Reappear Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Candidates are advised to download and save the score card for future reference. Students should also ensure they check their admit cards for any spelling errors of factual errors in the score card.
The re-appear exams were conducted on July 27 and 28 for the students who were unable to clear their class 10 matric exams. This year, in class 10 results, an overall pass percentage of 97.94 percent was recorded by the board. Nancy Rani of Ferozepur district topped the state scoring 644 out of 650 marks (99.08 per cent). The second position was secured by Dilpreet Kaur of Sangrur district. Although Kaur scored the same as Rani, her rank was decided based on PSEB’s age formula.
