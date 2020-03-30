Punjab Board PSEB class 8 results 2020: Release date and time

PSEB class 8 results 2020 will be released by April 5, 2020. Representational image/ file PSEB class 8 results 2020 will be released by April 5, 2020. Representational image/ file

PSEB class 8 results 2020: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to declare the result for class 8 exams conducted within this week. The exams for class 8 concluded by March 14, before the lock-down was announced. While the question paper by set by the board, the evaluation will be done by SCERT (State Council for Education Research and Training).

Talking to indianexpress.com, an official from the board has said that the class 8 result can be expected within this week. The result will be available at the official website, pseb.ac.in. The exams for class 10 and 12 have been postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The revised date sheet was also released. The pending class 10 exams are to be begin from April 3 and for class 5, the pending exam will be on April 1. These dates are further expected to be postponed as the Prime Minister announced a nationwide lock-down till April 14.

Punjab Board PSEB class 8 result: How to check marks online

Step 1: Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using roll number

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Till last year, class 5 and 8 exams were conducted by SCERT, however, following several goof-ups the PSEB had decided to conduct the exams centrally under its supervision. Last year, during class 8 social science exam, Punjabi question paper was mistakenly distributed at various centers.

