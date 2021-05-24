Punjab Board PSEB Class 5th Result declared: How to check scores

The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the website at pseb.ac.in. (Photo by Manoj Kumar/Representational)

Punjab Board PSEB Class 5th Result 2021: The Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results of class 5. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the website: pseb.ac.in.

Apart from the websites, students can also check results via SMS. To do so, students will have to type PB05 <roll number> and send it to 56767650 for class 5.

Students who want to check the result can go to the website, click on the result link, fill in their details, and check their mark sheet.

PSEB Class 5 result 2020 declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter regimentation number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen, download it

The results have been declared on the basis of the continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE). Students will not be awarded marks but grades for this result. Further, all students have been passed.