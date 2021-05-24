Punjab Board PSEB Class 5th Result declared: How to check scores

Updated: May 24, 2021 10:14:49 am
Punjab Board PSEB Class 5th Result 2021: The Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results of class 5. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the website: pseb.ac.in.
Apart from the websites, students can also check results via SMS. To do so, students will have to type PB05 <roll number> and send it to 56767650 for class 5.
Read | Centre should ensure safety of students before taking exams: Punjab minister
Students who want to check the result can go to the website, click on the result link, fill in their details, and check their mark sheet.
PSEB Class 5 result 2020 declared: How to check
Step 1: Visit the websites mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the download result link
Step 3: Enter regimentation number/ roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen, download it
The results have been declared on the basis of the continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE). Students will not be awarded marks but grades for this result. Further, all students have been passed.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-