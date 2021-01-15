Punjab Board Class 5, 8, 10 and 12 date sheets 2021 released, exams from March

PSEB Punjab Board exams 2021: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will hold its annual board examination in March-April even as the other boards including CBSE have announced to postpone the exams this year due to the loss of instructional hours as a consequence of shutting down of physical schools due to the pandemic. The PSEB class 12 exams will be held from March 22 to April 27 and class 10 from April 9 to May 1.
Punjab Board will conduct class 5 exams from March 16 to 23. The exams will be held from 9 am to 12:15 pm. Practical exams for class 5 will be held from March 24 to 27 in the respective schools. For class 8 as well, the practical exams will be held from April 8 to 14. These exams will be held amid COVID precautions, the board said in its official notice.
PSEB Punjab Board exams 2021: Class 5 date datesheet
March 16 – Language -I
March 17 – English
March 18 – Second language
March 19 – Environmental education
March 22 – Mathematics
March 23 – Swaagat Zindagi
Read | Unsure of continuing studies over a month back, Mansa PSEB topper gets help to carry on
While all the exams in class 5 will be for three hours duration, the ‘swaagat zindagi’ (welcome life) exam will be for two hours. Students will also get 15 minutes’ time to read the question paper.
PSEB Punjab Board exams 2021: Class 8 datesheet
March 22 – Langauge 1
March 23 – Swagat zindagi
March 24 – Science
March 26 – English
March 30 – Mathematics
April 1 – Language-II
April 3 – Health and physical education
April 5 – Social science
April 6 – Computer science
April 7 – Elective subject
Read | Punjab: In pandemic times, PSEB introduces new subject to help students deal with stress, learn life skills
PSEB Punjab Board exams 2021: Class 10 date sheet
April 9 – Punjabi-A, Punjab History, and Culture-A
April 12 – English
April 15 – Science
April 16 – Punjabi-B, Punjab History, and Culture-B
April 17 – Music
April 19 – Social science
April 20 – Music tabla
April 22 – Hindi, Urdu
April 23 – NMQF subjects
April 26 – Mathematics
April 27 – Music (singing), home science
April 28 – Mechanical drawing and painting, cutting and stitching, agriculture, health science, pre-vocational and language subjects
April 29 – Health and physical science
April 30 – Swaagat zindagi
May 1 – Computer science
PSEB Punjab Board exams 2021: Class 12 date sheet
March 23 – General Punjabi, Punjab history and culture, Sanskrit, Business organisation and management, Music (vocal), psychology
March 24 – Philosophy, Bookkeeping, and accountancy, history and appreciation of arts
March 25 – General English
March 30 – Public administration, religion, Frech, German, media studies, accountancy-II, Biology, Rural development and environment
March 31 – Punjabi elective, Hindi elective, English elective, Urdu
April 1- NSQF subjects
April 3 – History, Chemistry, Business economics, and quantitative methods,
April 5 – Swaagat zingadgi
April 6 – Computer applications
April 7 – environmental education
April 8 – Physical education and sports
April 9 – Home science
April 12 – Political science, physics, business studies-II
April 15 – Mathematics
April 16 – Music (tabla), fundamental and E-business
April 17 – Computer science
Aril 19 – Economics
April 22 – Geography
April 23 – National Cadetal Cops,
April 26 – Sociology
April 27 0 Agriculture, Dance, Defence studies
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.