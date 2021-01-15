Punjab Board Class 5, 8, 10 and 12 date sheets 2021 released, exams from March

PSEB Punjab Board exams 2021: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will hold its annual board examination in March-April even as the other boards including CBSE have announced to postpone the exams this year due to the loss of instructional hours as a consequence of shutting down of physical schools due to the pandemic. The PSEB class 12 exams will be held from March 22 to April 27 and class 10 from April 9 to May 1.

Punjab Board will conduct class 5 exams from March 16 to 23. The exams will be held from 9 am to 12:15 pm. Practical exams for class 5 will be held from March 24 to 27 in the respective schools. For class 8 as well, the practical exams will be held from April 8 to 14. These exams will be held amid COVID precautions, the board said in its official notice.

PSEB Punjab Board exams 2021: Class 5 date datesheet

March 16 – Language -I

March 17 – English

March 18 – Second language

March 19 – Environmental education

March 22 – Mathematics

March 23 – Swaagat Zindagi

While all the exams in class 5 will be for three hours duration, the ‘swaagat zindagi’ (welcome life) exam will be for two hours. Students will also get 15 minutes’ time to read the question paper.

PSEB Punjab Board exams 2021: Class 8 datesheet

March 22 – Langauge 1

March 23 – Swagat zindagi

March 24 – Science

March 26 – English

March 30 – Mathematics

April 1 – Language-II

April 3 – Health and physical education

April 5 – Social science

April 6 – Computer science

April 7 – Elective subject

PSEB Punjab Board exams 2021: Class 10 date sheet

April 9 – Punjabi-A, Punjab History, and Culture-A

April 12 – English

April 15 – Science

April 16 – Punjabi-B, Punjab History, and Culture-B

April 17 – Music

April 19 – Social science

April 20 – Music tabla

April 22 – Hindi, Urdu

April 23 – NMQF subjects

April 26 – Mathematics

April 27 – Music (singing), home science

April 28 – Mechanical drawing and painting, cutting and stitching, agriculture, health science, pre-vocational and language subjects

April 29 – Health and physical science

April 30 – Swaagat zindagi

May 1 – Computer science

PSEB Punjab Board exams 2021: Class 12 date sheet

March 23 – General Punjabi, Punjab history and culture, Sanskrit, Business organisation and management, Music (vocal), psychology

March 24 – Philosophy, Bookkeeping, and accountancy, history and appreciation of arts

March 25 – General English

March 30 – Public administration, religion, Frech, German, media studies, accountancy-II, Biology, Rural development and environment

March 31 – Punjabi elective, Hindi elective, English elective, Urdu

April 1- NSQF subjects

April 3 – History, Chemistry, Business economics, and quantitative methods,

April 5 – Swaagat zingadgi

April 6 – Computer applications

April 7 – environmental education

April 8 – Physical education and sports

April 9 – Home science

April 12 – Political science, physics, business studies-II

April 15 – Mathematics

April 16 – Music (tabla), fundamental and E-business

April 17 – Computer science

Aril 19 – Economics

April 22 – Geography

April 23 – National Cadetal Cops,

April 26 – Sociology

April 27 0 Agriculture, Dance, Defence studies