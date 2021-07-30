PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Results out at 2:30 today, check where to see your score

PSEB 12th Result 2021 Live: Students can view the result at the official website - pseb.ac.in. File.

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the class 12 result for the academic year 2020-2021 at 2:30 pm on Friday. Students of class 12 can check their results on the official website of PSEB – pseb.ac.in. A total of 3,08,000 students are enrolled in class 12 in government, aided and private schools under the Punjab board during the 2020-21 academic session.

The Punjab School Education Board has prepared the result according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student’s performance in Classes 10, 11 and 12, respectively.

State Education Minister Inder Singla had said the Punjab School Education Board will draft the result based on an average 30 percent theory of the best three performing subjects in Class 10 and 30 percent weightage on the marks obtained in pre-board, practical examination in Class 11 and 40 percent weightage on the basis marks obtained in pre-board examination, practical examination and internal assessment in Class 12.

Amid the pandemic, the Punjab government cancelled Class 12 exams. Singla said the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results as per the pattern of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Last year, the class 12 results recorded a passing percentage of 90.98 percent while in 2019, over 2.5 lakh students had appeared for PSEB class 12 exams with the state recording 86.41 passing per cent.