PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Results out at 2:30 today, check where to see your score

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the class 12 result for the academic year 2020-2021 at 2:30 pm on Friday. Students of class 12 can check their results on the official website of PSEB – pseb.ac.in. A total of 3,08,000 students are enrolled in class 12 in government, aided and private schools under the Punjab board during the 2020-21 academic session.
The Punjab School Education Board has prepared the result according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student’s performance in Classes 10, 11 and 12, respectively.
State Education Minister Inder Singla had said the Punjab School Education Board will draft the result based on an average 30 percent theory of the best three performing subjects in Class 10 and 30 percent weightage on the marks obtained in pre-board, practical examination in Class 11 and 40 percent weightage on the basis marks obtained in pre-board examination, practical examination and internal assessment in Class 12.
Amid the pandemic, the Punjab government cancelled Class 12 exams. Singla said the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results as per the pattern of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
Last year, the class 12 results recorded a passing percentage of 90.98 percent while in 2019, over 2.5 lakh students had appeared for PSEB class 12 exams with the state recording 86.41 passing per cent.
The pass percentage of girls was 94.83% as against the 90.99% of boys last year. The pass percentage of the students of rural area schools is 93.39 % and the students of urban area schools is 91.96 %.
Last year, 2,65,449 students appeared for the +2 examination as regular candidates while 20229 appeared as Open School candidates. The overall pass percentage of the regular candidates was 92.77 % and that those of Open School candidates is 68.26 %.
In case of those who have changed stream after Class 11, the result of such students would be prepared as per weightage on the basis of the marks obtained in Class 10 and on the basis of the pre-board, practical examination and internal assessment obtained in Class 12.
Last year, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced a cash prize of Rs 5,100 each for students who scored 98 per cent or more in class 12 exams
PSEB 12th result 2021: How to check marks at pseb.ac.in
Step 1: Visit the websites mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the download result link
Step 3: Enter regimentation number/ roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen, download it
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) in May declared the results of class 10 and 8. The results were prepared based on continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE). This year, the pass percentage of class 10 students is 99.93 per cent. The performance of government schools has been observed as better than affiliated and associated schools. Out of the total 3,21,384 students, 3,21,163 have passed in class 10.
The Punjab government in June cancelled Class 12 exams because of the Covid-19 pandemic. State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results as per the pattern of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results for class 12 board examinations 2021 today. JR Mehrok, controller examination has informed indianexpress.com that the result will be declared at 2:30 pm.
