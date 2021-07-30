scorecardresearch
Friday, July 30, 2021
PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Results out at 2:30 today, check where to see your score

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates After the Punjab School Education Board declares results, class 12 students can check their results on the board’s official website – pseb.ac.in.

Updated: July 30, 2021 12:50:59 pm
Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the class 12 result for the academic year 2020-2021 at 2:30 pm on Friday. Students of class 12 can check their results on the official website of PSEB – pseb.ac.in. A total of 3,08,000 students are enrolled in class 12 in government, aided and private schools under the Punjab board during the 2020-21 academic session.

The Punjab School Education Board has prepared the result according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student’s performance in Classes 10, 11 and 12, respectively.

State Education Minister Inder Singla had said the Punjab School Education Board will draft the result based on an average 30 percent theory of the best three performing subjects in Class 10 and 30 percent weightage on the marks obtained in pre-board, practical examination in Class 11 and 40 percent weightage on the basis marks obtained in pre-board examination, practical examination and internal assessment in Class 12.

Amid the pandemic, the Punjab government cancelled Class 12 exams. Singla said the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results as per the pattern of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Last year, the class 12 results recorded a passing percentage of 90.98 percent while in 2019, over 2.5 lakh students had appeared for PSEB class 12 exams with the state recording 86.41 passing per cent.

Live Blog

PSEB Class 12 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: How to check scores at pseb.ac.in

12:39 (IST)30 Jul 2021
PSEB Result: Girls have outperformed boys every year

The pass percentage of girls was 94.83% as against the 90.99% of boys last year. The pass percentage of the students of rural area schools is 93.39 % and the students of urban area schools is 91.96 %.

12:32 (IST)30 Jul 2021
PSEB Class 12 result pass percentage likely to soar

Last year, 2,65,449 students appeared for the +2 examination as regular candidates while 20229 appeared as Open School candidates. The overall pass percentage of the regular candidates was 92.77 % and that those of Open School candidates is 68.26 %.

12:22 (IST)30 Jul 2021
PSEB Class 12 evaluation scheme

In case of those who have changed stream after Class 11, the result of such students would be prepared as per weightage on the basis of the marks obtained in Class 10 and on the basis of the pre-board, practical examination and internal assessment obtained in Class 12. Read more

12:09 (IST)30 Jul 2021
PSEB Class 12 evaluation formula for 2021 result

The Punjab School Education Board will prepare the result according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student’s performance in Classes 10, 11 and 12, respectively.

12:06 (IST)30 Jul 2021
PSEB toppers were rewarded

Last year, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced a cash prize of Rs 5,100 each for students who scored 98 per cent or more in class 12 exams

12:03 (IST)30 Jul 2021
PSEB 12th result 2021: How to check

PSEB 12th result 2021: How to check marks at pseb.ac.in

Step 1: Visit the websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter regimentation number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen, download it

12:02 (IST)30 Jul 2021
Over 3 lakh await PSEB Class 12 result

A total of 3,08,000 students enrolled in Class 12 in government, aided and private schools under the Punjab School Education Board in the 2020-21 academic session.

11:48 (IST)30 Jul 2021
PSEB Class 5, 8 and 10 result released in May

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) in May declared the results of class 10 and 8. The results were prepared based on continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE). This year, the pass percentage of class 10 students is 99.93 per cent. The performance of government schools has been observed as better than affiliated and associated schools. Out of the total 3,21,384 students, 3,21,163 have passed in class 10.

11:37 (IST)30 Jul 2021
PSEB Class 12 exams evaluation as per CBSE method

The Punjab government in June cancelled Class 12 exams because of the Covid-19 pandemic. State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results as per the pattern of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Read more

11:35 (IST)30 Jul 2021
PSEB XII result today

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results for class 12 board examinations 2021 today. JR Mehrok, controller examination has informed indianexpress.com that the result will be declared at 2:30 pm. Read more

11:35 (IST)30 Jul 2021
PSEB board results 2021, PSEB class 12 results, class 12 results The class 12 result will be prepared according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student’s performance in Classes 10, 11, and 12, respectively. File.

In 2020, of the total students, 90.98 per cent cleared the class 12 exams. Just like 2019, government schools outscored private schools. Govt schools reached a pass percentage of 94.32 per cent as opposed to 91.84 per cent for affiliated schools and 87.04 per cent of associated schools.

