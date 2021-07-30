PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2021: How to check

PSEB 12th Result 2021: Students of class 12 can check their results on the official website of PSEB - pseb.ac.in. (Graphic by Abhishek Mitra)

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2021: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the class 12 result for the academic year 2020-2021 today at 2:30 pm. Students of class 12 can check their results on the official website of PSEB – pseb.ac.in.

Punjab government had earlier canceled the class 12 board exams for this year after the decision came in from CBSE to scrap the board examinations for the academic session of 2020-2021. Earlier, PSEB had postponed the exam for class 12 twice due to the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Punjab Board PSEB class 12 results: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the class 12 result tab.

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number, and other necessary credentials to log in.

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen after submitting the mentioned details.

Students must download the result and take a printout of it for further reference.

PSEB declared the evaluation criteria on June 20, 2021, to determine the results for class 12 this year. The result has been prepared according to a 30:30:40 ratio. It is based on an average of 30 percent of the best three performing subjects in Class 10 and 30 per cent weightage on marks obtained in pre-board, practical examination in Class 11 and 40 percent weightage on marks obtained in pre-board examination, practical examination and internal assessment in Class 12.