Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Results 2026: How to download marksheets at DigiLocker?

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will today be declaring the Class 10 board exam results. Punjab Board students can check the PSEB Board Class 10 result 2026 on its official website – pseb.ac.in, once the results are released. Additionally, students can check more information on the PSEB 10th result and compartment exam on the IE Education portal. The Punjab Board Class 10 exam was held between March 6 and April 1. The Class 10 PSEB exams were held from 11 am to 2:15 am. The duration of each paper was three hours and 15 minutes.

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result | Catch LIVE updates

Earlier, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the state will roll out an On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. Not only from the official website, but students can also download the Punjab Board results from DigiLocker and can avoid the official website rush.

PSEB Class 12th Results 2026: How to check on DigiLocker?

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker results portal — results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Step 2: Sign in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar credentials (new users must complete registration)

Step 3: Navigate to the ‘Education’ or ‘Results’ section on the homepage

Step 4: Select Punjab Board from the list of boards

Step 5: Click on ‘Class 10 Result 2026’

Step 6: Enter required details such as roll number, year of passing, and other credentials

Step 7: Click on submit to view your result

Step 8: Download and save the digital marksheet for future reference

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The online marksheets will be provisional in nature, with original certificates to be distributed later through schools.

Under the OSM system, teachers will assess scanned copies of answer sheets on computers instead of handling physical scripts. “This digital system will enable teachers to evaluate scanned answer sheets on computers, with marks calculated automatically by software, ensuring faster and more accurate results,” Bains said.

Explaining the safeguards built into the system, Bains said each page of the newly designed answer booklet carries a unique QR code to facilitate secure scanning and digital processing. After scanning in a protected environment, the answer sheets will be uploaded to a centralised dashboard. Examiners will then evaluate scripts online using structured marking schemes, with automated totalling of marks and real-time monitoring of progress.

Last year, the board announced the Class 10 Punjab Board results on May 16. The exams were held from March 6 to April 4. The overall pass percentage last year was 96.61 per cent. In 2024, the Class 10 result was declared by the PSEB board on April 18. The Class 10 exams in 2024 were held between February 13 and March 6. The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 97.24 per cent.