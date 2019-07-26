Punjab board PSEB Class 10, 12 revaluation results declared, how to check

PSEB Class 10, 12 revaluation results 2019: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the results for the Class 10 (matriculation), Class 12 (Higher Secondary) revaluation examinations. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Class 10, 12 revaluation results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click lon the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The results of Punjab board PSEB Class 10 examination was announced on May 8, 2019.

This year, the pass percentage touched 85.56 per cent, which was 57.50 per cent last year. A total of 2,71,554 cleared the examination successfully.

Neha Verma of Teja Singh Sutantar senior secondary school, Ludhiana topped the examination with 99.54 per cent marks.

This year, over 8 lakh students appeared for the Punjab board exams. Out of the total, nearly 4.5 lakh had appeared for class 10 and nearly 3.5 had appeared for class 12 exams, however, detailed information will be available at the time of result declaration.