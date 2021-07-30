PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2021 Declared: Over 2 lakh score 90% and above

PSEB 12th Result 2021 Live: Students can view the result at the official website - pseb.ac.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2021 Declared: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today declared class 12 result for the academic year 2020-2021. Students of class 12 can check their results on the official website of PSEB –pseb.ac.in.

The results have been declared for 2,92, 683 students registered for PSEB class 12 this year. This year, the pass percentage is 96.48 per cent which is 3.71 per cent more than the last year.

A total of 22175 students have achieved 90 per cent and above marks (A+). In the 80-90 per cent bracket, there are 88,150 students, 1,19,802 in the 80-90 per cent range and 48,843 in the 60-70 per cent marks bracket.

This year, a total of 2,92,683 students appeared in the examination and 2,82,349 have passed the exams. The girls again outshone boys with 97.34 pass percentage and that of boys are at 95.74 per cent.

The pass percentage of government schools is recorded to be 98.05 per cent this year whereas aided schools have achieved a 96.71 per cent pass percentage.

Maximum regular students had appeared in the humanities stream. Of the total 2,07,285 students in the humanities stream, 2,01,264 candidates have been declared pass. In the commerce stream, 31,562 candidates had appeared, of which, 29,944 (94.87 per cent) have been declared pass.

In the science stream, the pass percentage is 94 per cent. 39,045 students out of 41,537 have been able to clear class 12 exams. In the vocational stream, the recorded pass percentage is 98.51 per cent as 12,096 out of 12,279 registered students have been declared pass.