Punjab Board PSEB 12th result 2020 date: Check updates here

Punjab PSEB 12th result 2020: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will not announce the result of class 12 exam today. Though there are speculations, the board official told indianexpress.com that the result of the class 12 exam is likely to be released this week. “We have not received the final result sheet. The result can be announced tomorrow, or day after,” the official mentioned.

The board earlier cancelled the pending class 12 exams. For the cancelled papers, the evaluation will be done on the basis of the exams conducted already. Following the trend started by the CBSE, now PSEB has also decided to evaluate students’ performance based on the best three criteria. Among the exams which have been conducted, the average of the highest three marks of a student will be calculated and the score will be given on the basis of the same.

Once released, the students can check the results through the website- pseb.ac.in. The students can also register at indianexpress.com to get latest and verified updates related to result and get their result on registered email or SMS.

To check PSEB senior secondary examination result at pseb.ac.in, click on the download ‘result link’. Enter registration number, roll number. The results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Punjab Board has also changed the passing marks for the year. Earlier, candidates had to secure 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in practical and theory separately to be considered passed, however, as per the new rule, students have to secure at least 20 per cent marks in practical and theory section and 33 per cent combined in each subject to be considered as pass.

The results of class 10, 8, and 5 was announced in May on the basis of Continous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE).

