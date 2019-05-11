PSEB 12th Result 2019: When and Where to check

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) commonly known as Punjab Board will declare the class 12 result 2019 on May 11 (Saturday), 2019. Students can check the result at the official website pseb.ac.in and the Punjab Board’s partner website, indiaresult.com.

Advertising

The exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2019. Last year the result was declared on April 29, 2019. This year will be declared on May 11, 2019 at 11:30 am. Over 3 lakh students are awaiting the PSEB class 12th result 2019.

Read| PSEB class 12th result 2019: Date and time

In 2018, the overall pass percentage for Punjab Board class 12 exam was 65.97 per cent. Last year, girls performed better than boys as 60.46 per cent boys cleared the exam while 78.25 per cent girls passed the same. This year too as a similar trend is expected to be seen.

The pass percentage of PSEB class 12 students is on a decline since 2017. In 2017, 83.26 per cent students passed the exam while in 2017, 62.36 per cent students passed the exam while in 2018 too 65.97 per cent students cleared the Punjab Board 12th exam.

Advertising

In 2018, PSEB 12th result Pooja Joshi topped the exam with 98 per cent marks. In recently announced PSEB 10th result, Neha Verma from Ludhiana bagged the first rank with 99.54 per cent (647/650) marks. She si daughter of a truck driver who could not afford to pay her extra classes fee worth Rs 350 per month which makes her feat sweater. Read her story here.

The pass percentage is also expected to rise for PSEB 12th result 2019. The pass percentage had increased drastically in the PSEB class 10 result 2019 which were announced earlier this week. As much as 85.56 per cent students cleared the class 10 exam which was higher by 28.06 per cent than last year’s pass percentage which was 57.50 per cent. A total of 2,71,554 cleared the PSEB class 10 examination successfully in 2019.