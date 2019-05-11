Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2019 @pseb.ac.in LIVE Updates: Toppers, pass percentage, how to check

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2019 Date and Time: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the result for the Punjab Board class 12 exam today at 11: 30 am. Students who appeared for the exams conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2019 can check the result at the official website pseb.ac.in or the partner website, indiaresult.com.

Last year the result was declared on April 23, 2019 and 69.97 per cent students passed the exam. To pass Punjab Board class 12 exams, students need to secure 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate.

Punjab Board PSEB 12th result 2019: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘results’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download the result and take a print out. It will act as a provisional mark sheet. The original and detailed mark sheet will be provided by their respective schools later.