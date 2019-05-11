Toggle Menu
Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2019 @pseb.ac.in LIVE Updates: Toppers, pass percentage, how to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/punjab-board-pseb-12th-result-2019-pseb-ac-in-live-updates-toppers-pass-percentage-how-to-check-pseb-ac-in-5721774/

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2019 @pseb.ac.in LIVE Updates: Toppers, pass percentage, how to check

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2019 @www.pseb.ac.in LIVE Updates: Students need to secure 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate. Students can check result at pseb.ac.in or indairesult.com.

PSEB, PSEB baarvi result, punjab board 12th result, pseb 12th result 2019, pseb, punjab board result 2019, punjab board result, punjab board 12th result 2019, pseb.ac.in, pseb.ac.in 12th result 2019, www.pseb.ac.in, pseb class 10th result 2019, india result, pseb result 2019, pseb 12th result 2019 date, pseb 12th result 2019 date and time, punjab board result 2019, punjab board 12th result 2019, punjab board mohali result
Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared at 11:30 am at pseb.ac.in. (Representational Image / Graphic by: Rajan Sharma)

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2019 Date and Time: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the result for the Punjab Board class 12 exam today at 11: 30 am. Students who appeared for the exams conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2019 can check the result at the official website pseb.ac.in or the partner website, indiaresult.com.

Last year the result was declared on April 23, 2019 and 69.97 per cent students passed the exam. To pass Punjab Board class 12 exams, students need to secure 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate.

READ | When and Where to check PSEB 12th Result 2019

Punjab Board PSEB 12th result 2019: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘results’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using roll number
Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download the result and take a print out. It will act as a provisional mark sheet. The original and detailed mark sheet will be provided by their respective schools later.

Live Blog

PSEB Class 12th result 2019 LIVE: Results to be announced at 11:30 am, websites to check 

Punjab Board PSEB 12th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘results’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

PSEB, PSEB baarvi result, punjab board 12th result, pseb 12th result 2019, pseb, punjab board result 2019, punjab board result, punjab board 12th result 2019, pseb.ac.in, pseb.ac.in 12th result 2019, www.pseb.ac.in, pseb class 10th result 2019, india result, pseb result 2019, pseb 12th result 2019 date, pseb 12th result 2019 date and time, punjab board result 2019, punjab board 12th result 2019, punjab board mohali result

<strong>PSEB Class 12th result 2019 LIVE: </strong>PSEB class 12 result 2019 at pseb.ac.in. <em>Representational Image</em>

PSEB Class 12th result 2019 LIVE: Over 6 lakh students appeared for Punjab Board PSEB class 12 exam 2019 - the result of which is expected by May 11 at 11:30 am. The pass percentage is expected to rise. Last year 69.97 per cent students clear the exam which was over seven per cet higher than 2917 when 62.36 per cent students cleared the exam.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 PSEB 12th Result 2019: When and Where to check
2 Kerala success story: Bihar migrant boy is board exam star, in Malayalam medium
3 Mumbai law college GLC allows 270 students to take retest