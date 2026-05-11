Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Matric results releasing today at pseb.ac.in

Students using their login credentials, such as roll number and password, can download the Punjab board results. After logging in, they will be able to view their marksheets.

10th Class PSEB Result 2026 Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will today release the Class 10th results as confirmed by Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh. Punjab Board students will be able to check and download PSEB marksheets from the official website – pseb.ac.in. Additionally, students can check more information on the PSEB 10th result and compartment exam on the IE Education portal.

Students using their login credentials, such as roll number and password, can download the Punjab board results. After logging in, they will be able to view their marksheets.

Story continues below this ad The Punjab Board Class 10 exams began on March 6 with the Social Science paper and ended on April 1 with the Health and Physical Education exam. The Class 10 exams were held from 11 am to 2:15 am. The duration of each paper was three hours and 15 minutes. Last year, the Punjab board had announced the Class 10 PSEB results on May 16, 2025. The exams were conducted from March 6 to April 4. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 96.61 per cent, a slight dip in comparison to 2024. The government school students in Punjab had recorded a pass percentage of 95.47 per cent, with 1,76,605 out of 1,84,984 students passing the exams. Among non-government (private) schools, 73,649 students had appeared, and 71,412 had passed, bringing in a higher pass rate of 96.96 per cent. Live Updates The result will be declared at pseb.ac.in. Candidates can login on the link once the result is out. (Representative Image/AI) In 2024, the Class 10 result was released by the PSEB board on April 18. The exams for the same were held between February 13 and March 6, 2024. The overall pass percentage in 2024 stood at 97.24 per cent. Punjab Board had already announced the Class 8 results on April 10, 2026. This year, as many as 2,62,966 students had appeared for the Class 8 examination, out of which 2,53,789 candidates had passed. The overall passing rate was 96.51 per cent. The results mark a slight dip in comparison with last year’s rate 97.30 per cent.

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