Punjab Board PSEB 10th result 2019 declared: Result link active, know how to check

PSEB 10th result 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) result link for class 10 is active and available on the official website — pseb.ac.in and partner website – indiaresults.com. The Punjab Board officials had released the matric examination results on May 8 and the overall pass percentage has increased to 85.56. Last year, it was 57.50 per cent. Neha Verma, a student of Teja Singh Sutantar school at Ludhiana has secured top rank in the class 10 examination, scoring 99.54 percent marks.
Punjab PSEB 10th Result 2019 @pseb.ac.in LIVE UPDATES: Results uploaded on websites, steps to check
Girls performed better than boys as they got a pass percentage of 90.63 and only 81.3 per cent boys could clear the Punjab Board class 10 examination this year.
PSEB 10th result 2019: How to check
Log on to the official website, pseb.ac.in or click here
On the homepage, click on ‘Matriculation Examination Result March 2019’
Enter your roll number or name
Click on Find Result
PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Here are the statistics of PSEB class 10 results
Urban region pass percentage: 83.38 per cent
Rural pass percentage: 86.7 per cent.
PSEB top rankers
Academic category merit list
Neha Verma with 99.54 per cent marks (647/650)
Harleen Kaur, Ankita Sachdeva and Anjali at second spot with 99.23 per cent (645/650) marks
Abhigyan Kumar, Khushpreet Kaur, Jia Nanda and Anisha Chopra with 99.08 per cent and 644 out of 650 marks.
Sports category: Three students secured the complete 650 marks out of 650.
Nandini Mahajan from Nangal Kotli Mandi
Ritika from Ludhiana
Neeraj from Ludhiana