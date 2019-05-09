Punjab Board PSEB 10th result 2019 declared: Result link active, know how to check

PSEB 10th result 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) result link for class 10 is active and available on the official website — pseb.ac.in and partner website – indiaresults.com. The Punjab Board officials had released the matric examination results on May 8 and the overall pass percentage has increased to 85.56. Last year, it was 57.50 per cent. Neha Verma, a student of Teja Singh Sutantar school at Ludhiana has secured top rank in the class 10 examination, scoring 99.54 percent marks.

Girls performed better than boys as they got a pass percentage of 90.63 and only 81.3 per cent boys could clear the Punjab Board class 10 examination this year.

PSEB 10th result 2019: How to check

Log on to the official website, pseb.ac.in or click here

On the homepage, click on ‘Matriculation Examination Result March 2019’

Enter your roll number or name

Click on Find Result

PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Here are the statistics of PSEB class 10 results

Urban region pass percentage: 83.38 per cent

Rural pass percentage: 86.7 per cent.

PSEB top rankers

Academic category merit list

Neha Verma with 99.54 per cent marks (647/650)

Harleen Kaur, Ankita Sachdeva and Anjali at second spot with 99.23 per cent (645/650) marks

Abhigyan Kumar, Khushpreet Kaur, Jia Nanda and Anisha Chopra with 99.08 per cent and 644 out of 650 marks.

Sports category: Three students secured the complete 650 marks out of 650.

Nandini Mahajan from Nangal Kotli Mandi

Ritika from Ludhiana

Neeraj from Ludhiana

In terms of districts, Ludhiana topped the chart yet again. Here is the list of top 10 districts in the region

1. Ludhiana

2. Hoshiarpur

3. Sangrror

4. Bathinda

5. Jalandhar

6. Gurdaspur

7. Faridkot

8. Phasilka

9. Fatehgarh Sahib

10. Amritsar