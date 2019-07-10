Punjab Board PSEB 10th compartment exam date sheet 2019 released: How to download

Punjab PSEB 10th compartment date sheet 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the date sheet for compartment examination for class 10 board exams today – July 7 (Wednesday). Students can check the dates of the respective exams on the official website, pseb.ac.in

The compartment exams are held for those who could not clear the regular exams. Punjab Board class 10 regular result was declared on May 8, 2019. As many as 85.56 per cent students cleared the exam while Neha Verma from Ludhiana with 99.54 per cent marks topped the Punjab 10th boards this year.

Now, the compartment exams will begin from July 24 (Wednesday), for those who have not cleared the same. The exams will conclude on August 13, 2019. The compartment exams will be conducted from 11 am to 2:15 pm.

PSBEB class 10 compartment date sheet 2019

PSBEB class 10 compartment date sheet 2019: How to download

Step 1: Open the official website, pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘reappear, compartment exams 2019’ link under ‘latest news’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: A PDF will open, download

To pass the exam, candidates need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate failing which candidates will have to re-appear. In case a student fails the compartment exam too, they will have to re-appear for the class 10.