Punjab Board PSEB 10th, 8th, 5th Result 2020 declared: How to check

PSEB 10th Result 2020: Check result now PSEB 10th Result 2020: Check result now

Punjab Board PSEB 10th, 8th, 5th Result 2020: The Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) has declared the results of matriculation, class 5, 8, and 10 examination. The School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that the results have been declared on the basis of the Continous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE). Students will not be awarded marks but grades for this result. Further, all students have been passed.

PSEB Class V, VIII, X result LIVE Updates

The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- pseb.ac.in and indianresult.com. Apart from the websites, students can also check results via SMS. To do so, students will have to type PB10 <roll number> and send to 56767650 for class 10 and PB08 <roll number> and send it to the same number for class 8 result.

PSEB 10th result 2020 declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter regimentation number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen, download it.

“The cabinet minister informed that the datasheet for the open school, golden chance, improvement, and additional subject examinations will also be uploaded on the board’s website soon. He added that after reviewing the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in Punjab, the date sheet of 12 examinations will also be released soon,” read the board release.

This year, over 8 lakh students appeared for the Punjab board exams. Out of the total, over 3.17 lakh (3,17,195) students had appeared for class 10 and nearly 3.5 had appeared for class 12 exams. Last year, 85.56 per cent students cleared the exam successfully. To pass the exam, a student needs to score at least 33 per cent of the total marks in the subject as well as in the aggregate score.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd