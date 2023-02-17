scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Punjab Board Exams 2023: PSEB changes Class 12th datesheet

The class 12 exam which was scheduled to be conducted on March 6 will now be conducted on April 21, keeping in mind the Hola Mahalla celebrations across the state. 

The Punjab School Education Board has changed the date sheet of the Class XII examinationsThe Punjab School Education Board has changed the date sheet of the Class XII examinations starting from February 20, 2023, keeping in view the Hola Mahalla event. (Representative Image - Express Photo by Abhisek Saha)
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today announced changes in the exam datesheet for class 12 examinations, beginning on February 20. The revised schedule will be available on the official website of PSEB — pseb.ac.in.

According to the information provided to the media by the Deputy Secretary (Senior Secondary/Conduct Branch) of the Board of Education, Manmeet Bhathal, the class 12 exam which was scheduled to be conducted on March 6 will now be conducted on April 21. The exam which has been postponed is Environmental Education (Code 139 ) examination.

Read |Board Exams 2023: Some Delhi schools hold admit cards of students due to fee arrear, parents write to CM

This decision has been taken keeping in mind the Hola Mahalla celebrations across the state. 

The Board also instructed the school heads and center superintendents to ensure that the concerned examinees are informed about this change so that the examinees do not face any kind of inconvenience.

According to the official notice, class 12 board exams will be conducted between February 20 and April 20 at 2 pm while class 10 examination will conducted from March 24 to April 20 in the morning session between 10 am and 1:15 pm.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 18:11 IST
