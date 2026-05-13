PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2026: Websites to check marks

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2026: The Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) will publish the results for class 12 today at 12:30 pm. The results will be available on the official website at pseb.ac.in. Along with that, the results will also be available at DigiLocker. The PSEB class 12 exam was held between February 17 to April 4.

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

As per reports, PSEB result can be checked vis SMS. Type PB12<Roll Number> and sent this to 5676750.

Official website of Punjab board (screengrab from official website) Official website of Punjab board (screengrab from official website)

To check the results for the Punjab Board class 12 exam, visit the official website of PSEB. Then click on results on the home page. After that click on the class 12 results and enter your login details and submit. The results will be displayed on your screen. Download and save it in for later use. Students can check their PSEB 12th supplementary exam dates, syllabus and other details on the IE Education portal.