PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2026: Websites to check marks

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PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2026: The Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) will publish the results for class 12 today at 12:30 pm. The results will be available on the official website at pseb.ac.in. Along with that, the results will also be available at DigiLocker. The PSEB class 12 exam was held between February 17 to April 4.
PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates
As per reports, PSEB result can be checked vis SMS. Type PB12<Roll Number> and sent this to 5676750.
To check the results for the Punjab Board class 12 exam, visit the official website of PSEB. Then click on results on the home page. After that click on the class 12 results and enter your login details and submit. The results will be displayed on your screen. Download and save it in for later use. Students can check their PSEB 12th supplementary exam dates, syllabus and other details on the IE Education portal.
How to check roll number-wise marks
The results available online is a provisional. They have to collect the original marksheet from their respective schools once it is available. Candidates are required to make sure that everything is printed correctly in the results as they will need those during their college admission process.
Read More | How to check the PSEB Inter results at DigiLocker?
This year, the answer booklet was check digitally (on-screen marking system) instead of the physical method. This change was brought to make the correction process faster as the marks were automatically calculated by the software. According to board officials, this also helped to ensure that there is fariness, accuracy and speed in the process of checking the answer script. Each of the answer scripts carried a unique QR codes.
To curb the malpractices, this year around 384 flying squads were deployed, along with surprise visits of special teams. Section 144 was enforced within a 100-meter radius of exam centres. The board also introduced MATQ app which helped in real-time tracking of the question papers to prevent the leaking of the question paper.