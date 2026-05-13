PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Stream-wise results today at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Class 12th result update (Image from official website last year)

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2026 Date, Time Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) chairman, Dr Amarpal Singh, will announce the Class 12 results today (May 13) at 12:30 pm. The students can check the PSEB Board Class 12 result 2026 on their official website – pseb.ac.in, once the results are declared. Additionally, students can check their PSEB 12th supplementary exam dates, syllabus and other details on the IE Education portal.

Upon the announcement of PSEB Class 12 results 2026, students can access their marksheets by logging into the official Punjab board website, pseb.ac.in. They will need to use their login credentials, such as their roll number and password, to view the results.

Story continues below this ad To pass the exams, students will have to obtain 33 per cent marks, overall and aggregate. In subjects having both practical and theory, students will have to pass both separately. Those who fail to obtain the minimum marks will be required to sit for the supplementary exams. The dates for the same will be announced once the results are declared. Last year, the Class 12 supplementary board exams started on August 8 and ended on August 29, 2025. The exam was held in a single shift from 11 am to 2.15 pm. The Class 12 exams began on February 17 and concluded on April 4, 2026. Live Updates PSEB Class 12 results will be available soon at pseb.ac.in. (Representative Image/AI) In 2025, the Class 12 PSEB results were declared on May 14, 2025, post 3 pm. 91 per cent students had passed their exams. Harsirat Kaur of Barnala achieved a perfect score of 100 per cent, topping the Punjab Board examination. In 2024, Punjab Board Class 12 exams were held from February 13 to March 30 and the results were announced on April 30, 2024. The pass percentage for the same was logged at 93.04 per cent.

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