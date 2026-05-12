PSEB 12th Result 2026 Date and Time: When is Punjab Board announcing Class 12th result on May 13?

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Punjab Board 12th Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on May 13 will be declaring the Class 12 board exam results. Students can check the PSEB Board Class 12 result 2026 on its official website – pseb.ac.in, once the results are released. Additionally, students can check their PSEB 12th result and pass status on the IE Education portal.
The Punjab Board Class 12 exam started from February 17 and ended on April 4. Schools across Punjab were advised to align their academic activities and revision schedules with the announced examination calendar to ensure smooth conduct of the exams.
Last year, the board announced the Class 12 Punjab board results on May 14 for the exams conducted between February 19 and April 4. The practical exams, last year, were held from February 27 to March 4. The overall pass percentage last year was 93 per cent. Of the total 2,65,388 students who appeared for the exam, 2,41,506 students were declared passed.
For PSEB Class 12 in 2024, the results including pass status and toppers were announced on April 30; however, the marks were made available on May 1.
In 2023 and 2022, the PSEB Class 12 board exam results were declared on May 25 and June 28, respectively. In 2021, the board declared the results on July 31.
Earlier, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the state will roll out an On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, making Punjab among the first state boards to adopt end-to-end digital evaluation for answer sheets.
Under the new system, teachers will assess scanned copies of answer sheets on computers instead of handling physical scripts. “This digital system will enable teachers to evaluate scanned answer sheets on computers, with marks calculated automatically by software, ensuring faster and more accurate results,” Bains said.
Explaining the safeguards built into the system, Bains said each page of the newly designed answer booklet carries a unique QR code to facilitate secure scanning and digital processing. After scanning in a protected environment, the answer sheets will be uploaded to a centralised dashboard. Examiners will then evaluate scripts online using structured marking schemes, with automated totalling of marks and real-time monitoring of progress.