PSEB 12th Result 2026 Date and Time: When is Punjab Board announcing Class 12th result on May 13?

Punjab Board 12th Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on May 13 will be declaring the Class 12 board exam results. Students can check the PSEB Board Class 12 result 2026 on its official website – pseb.ac.in, once the results are released. Additionally, students can check their PSEB 12th result and pass status on the IE Education portal.

The Punjab Board Class 12 exam started from February 17 and ended on April 4. Schools across Punjab were advised to align their academic activities and revision schedules with the announced examination calendar to ensure smooth conduct of the exams.

Punjab board Class 12 result date in the past

Last year, the board announced the Class 12 Punjab board results on May 14 for the exams conducted between February 19 and April 4. The practical exams, last year, were held from February 27 to March 4. The overall pass percentage last year was 93 per cent. Of the total 2,65,388 students who appeared for the exam, 2,41,506 students were declared passed.