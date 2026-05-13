PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2026: How to check roll number-wise marks at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2026: The Punjab Secondary Education Examination Board (PSEB) will be declaring the Punjab Class 12 results 2026 on May 12. Candidates will be able to check their PSEB Class 12 results 2026 online on the official portal of the PSEB at pseb.ac.in. The exam was conducted from February 17 to April 4, 2026.

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

Students will require the PSEB Class 12 roll numbers to download the marksheets. Students can download their results after entering the details as required. Please note that the Punjab Class 12 2026 results are provisional. Students should visit their respective schools to collect the original mark sheet. Students can check their PSEB 12th supplementary exam dates, syllabus and other details on the IE Education portal.