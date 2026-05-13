PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2026: How to check roll number-wise marks at pseb.ac.in

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PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2026: The Punjab Secondary Education Examination Board (PSEB) will be declaring the Punjab Class 12 results 2026 on May 12. Candidates will be able to check their PSEB Class 12 results 2026 online on the official portal of the PSEB at pseb.ac.in. The exam was conducted from February 17 to April 4, 2026.
PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates
Students will require the PSEB Class 12 roll numbers to download the marksheets. Students can download their results after entering the details as required. Please note that the Punjab Class 12 2026 results are provisional. Students should visit their respective schools to collect the original mark sheet. Students can check their PSEB 12th supplementary exam dates, syllabus and other details on the IE Education portal.
To download the result, students are advised to follow these steps so that they can avoid unnecessary clicks.
– Visit the official website of Punjab results at pseb.ac.in
– Click on the Punjab 12 Result 2026 link on the home page.
– Enter your login credentials, such as roll number or full name.
– Click on the find result button to see your marksheet.
– Your result will be displayed on the screen, and you can download it for your reference.
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Last year, the board announced the Class 12 Punjab board results on May 14. Last year, exams were conducted between February 19 and April 4 in pen-and-paper format, and the practical exams were held from February 27 to March 4. The overall pass percentage last year was 93 per cent, out of 2,65,388 students who appeared for the exam, 2,41,506 students were declared passed.
For PSEB Class 12 2024, the Class 12 results were declared on April 30; however, the results were made available on May 1.
In 2023 and 2022, the PSEB Class 12 board exam results were declared on May 25 and June 28, respectively. In 2021, the board declared the results on July 31 for 2,92,683 registered students. To know more about PSEB Class 12 result including passing marks, toppers and more, students can check IE Education portal.