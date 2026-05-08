Punjab Board Class 10th, 12th Result Date and Time: PSEB to announce Matric result on May 11, Inter on 12

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the date and time for the declaration of the PSEB Class 10 Result 2026. According to the official notification issued by the board, the Punjab Board Matric result will be declared on May 11, 2026, at 12:30 pm.ounjabppunajb
The PSEB Class 10 result will first be announced during a press conference to be held at the Chairman’s Office of the Punjab School Education Board. Following the official announcement, students will be able to access their marksheets online through the board’s official websites.
Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 examinations can check their results at the official websites — PSEB Official Website
, Punjab India Results
, and DigiLocker Results
. To download the scorecard, candidates will have to enter their roll number in the login window.
This year, the Punjab Board conducted the Class 10 board examinations from March 6 to April 1, 2026. More than 2.8 lakh students reportedly appeared for the Matric examinations across the state.
The online marksheet will contain important details including the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, qualifying status, and division. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the provisional marksheet after downloading it.
Last year, the Punjab Board Class 10 results recorded a high overall pass percentage, with girls outperforming boys in the examination. Similar trends are expected this year as well. The board is likely to release district-wise performance data, topper details, and pass percentage statistics along with the result announcement.
Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid any last-minute delays while checking the Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 online once the link is activated