Punjab Board Class 10th, 12th Result Date and Time: PSEB to announce Matric result on May 11, Inter on 12

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the date and time for the declaration of the PSEB Class 10 Result 2026. According to the official notification issued by the board, the Punjab Board Matric result will be declared on May 11, 2026, at 12:30 pm.ounjabppunajb

The PSEB Class 10 result will first be announced during a press conference to be held at the Chairman’s Office of the Punjab School Education Board. Following the official announcement, students will be able to access their marksheets online through the board’s official websites.

Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 examinations can check their results at the official websites — PSEB Official Website

, Punjab India Results

, and DigiLocker Results

. To download the scorecard, candidates will have to enter their roll number in the login window.