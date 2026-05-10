Punjab Board Class 10 Results on May 11: Look at PSEB matric toppers from the past years

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The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the Class 10 results on May 11. The PSEB matric scorecards will be announced at 12: 30 in a press conference at the Chairman’s Office Board. This year, the Punjab Board conducted the Class 10 board examinations from March 6 to April 1, 2026. More than 2.8 lakh students reportedly appeared for the Matric examinations across the state.
Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 examinations can check their results at the official PSEB website, pseb.ac.in. To download the scorecard, candidates will have to enter their roll number in the login window. As students await their PSEB Class 10th scores, it is worth revisiting the Punjab Board matric performance trends and toppers from the last few years.
The toppers last year were:
–Akshnoor Kaur from Faridkot
–Ratinderdeep Kaur from Muktsar
–Arshdeep Kaur from Malerkotla
Each scored a perfect 100 per cent (650/650). Girls dominated the merit list, securing 256 out of 300 positions. In 2025, the Class 10 results had an overall pass percentage of 95.61 per cent. Girls outperformed boys, recording a success rate of 96.85 per cent compared to 94.50 per cent among boys. A total of 2,77,746 students appeared, of which 2,65,548 passed. District‑wise, Amritsar (98.54 per cent), Gurdaspur (98.22 per cent), and Tarn Taran (98.08 per cent) led the charts, while Ludhiana recorded the lowest performance at 91.62 per cent.
Aditi from Ludhiana topped with 100% marks. Alisha Sharma of Ludhiana and Karmanpreet Kaur of Amritsar stood second in the state with 99.23 per cent marks. In 2024, the board announced the results in May with a pass percentage of 97.56 per cent. Girls once again outshone boys, continuing a consistent trend.
Gagandeep Kaur of Sant Mohan Das Memorial Sr Secondary School, Faridkot, tops the state in Class 10 with 100 per cent marks (650 out of 650 marks). The second spot was bagged by Navjot Kaur, securing 648 out of 650 marks (99.69 per cent). Harmandeep Kaur secured 646 marks out of 650 (99.38 per cent), bagging the third position. Girls outshone boys by securing a pass percentage of 98.46 per cent. Boys secured a 96.73 per cent pass percentage. A total of 2,81,327 students appeared in the exams.
In 2022, then 15-year-old Nancy Rani from Satiye Wala village in Ferozepur topped. The first and second rank holders have secured the same marks; however, since Nancy was younger, she has been given the top rank as per the tie-breaker formula. Daughter of a carpenter, Nancy scored 644 marks out of 650 (99.08%). In 2021, the board examination was cancelled due to the pandemic situation.