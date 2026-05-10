Punjab Board Class 10 Results on May 11: Look at PSEB matric toppers from the past years

PSEB 10th result merit holders Divjot Singh(left) and Charanpreet Singh (right) celebrates at R.S.Model Senior Sec. School in Ludhiana in 2025. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh 26052023 *** Local Caption *** Punjab School Board of Education (PSEB) 10th result merit holders Divjot Singh(left) and Charanpreet Singh (right) celebrates at R.S.Model Senior Sec. School in Ludhiana on Friday. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh 26052023

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the Class 10 results on May 11. The PSEB matric scorecards will be announced at 12: 30 in a press conference at the Chairman’s Office Board. This year, the Punjab Board conducted the Class 10 board examinations from March 6 to April 1, 2026. More than 2.8 lakh students reportedly appeared for the Matric examinations across the state.

Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 examinations can check their results at the official PSEB website, pseb.ac.in. To download the scorecard, candidates will have to enter their roll number in the login window. As students await their PSEB Class 10th scores, it is worth revisiting the Punjab Board matric performance trends and toppers from the last few years.