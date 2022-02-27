Punjab Board Exams 2022: PSEB announces datesheet for Class 5, 8, 10, 12 exams

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced dates for second-term exams for classes 5, 8, 10 and 12. The announcement about the starting dates of the board exams was announced through the official PSEB website — pseb.ac.in.

As per the notification, the second-term exams for class 5 will commence from March 15 and carry on till March 23. Exams for class 8 will be conducted from April 4 to April 22. Board exams for class 10 will be held from April 25 to May 12 and for class 12 from April 7 to May 12.

The exams for all these classes will be subjective in nature and will be held in offline, pen-paper mode. The duration of each exam for every class will be a total of three hours.

Result for the board exams will be declared according to the average of both terms

This year, the academic year has been divided into two terms, each covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. As many as 12.60 lakh students will appear for the exam, around 3.07 lakh students are appearing in class 12; 3.25 lakh students in class 10; 3.20 lakh in class 8, and 3.24 in class 5.

While others will be allocated different centres as used to be the norm earlier, the exams for special students will be conducted in their school.

More information about the exams has been uploaded on the official PSEB website — pseb.ac.in.