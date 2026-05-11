Punjab Board 10th Class Result 2026: These websites will host results

Punjab School Education Board PSEB 10th Class Result 2026 Direct Link: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to declare the results for the class 10 examination today. PSEB matric results will be announced on their official website -pseb.ac.in. Moreover, the matric students can check more information on the PSEB Class 10th result and compartment exam on the IE Education portal.

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result | Catch LIVE updates

The class 10 exam was held between March 6 and April 1, with a span of 27 days. To check the results for the Punjab Board class 10 exam, go to the official website of PSEB. After that, click on the results on the home page. Click on the class 10 results, enter your login details, and click on submit. The results will be displayed on your screen. Download and save it for later use.

Results page of Punjab board (screengrab from official website) Results page of Punjab board (screengrab from official website)

Students should note that the results available online are provisional. The actual marksheet will be available from their individual schools. Students should make sure that the following things are printed correctly on their marksheet: student’s name, roll number, marks obtained in each subject, and date of birth.

How to download marksheets at DigiLocker?

The results are available on Digilocker too. (screengrab from website) The results are available on Digilocker too. (screengrab from website)

Students can check their class 10 results in Digilocker also. For that, login into digilocker website or mobile number using the registered mobile number. After that, go to the section of ‘Education and Learning’ and click on the Punjab School of Education Board. Then click on the class 10 marksheet and enter the required details. The results will automatically appear in the section of issued documents.

Also read | Punjab Board Class 10 Results Today: Look at PSEB matric toppers from the past years

Students in exam hall (Image generated by AI/Representative) Students in exam hall (Image generated by AI/Representative)

Those who have failed the main exam, they can clear the exam through a compartment/supplementary exam. Students can apply for this through the official website of the board by paying a minimal amount of fee. The application form for the supplementary exam will be available soon. Students are advised to check the official website of the board and the IE Education portal to get information regarding the supplementary exams.