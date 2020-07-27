Punjab announces Rs 5,100 cash for students scoring 98% or above in class XII

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh made the announcement during his weekly liove interaction session ‘#AskCaptain’ on Facebook. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh made the announcement during his weekly liove interaction session ‘#AskCaptain’ on Facebook.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a cash prize of Rs 5,100 each for students who scored 98 per cent or more in class 12 exams, the results of which were declared recently by the Punjab School Education Board.

The CM made the announcement during his weekly liove interaction session ‘#AskCaptain’ on Facebook.

Responding to a query by a Nawanshahr resident, Sukhjinder Singh, CM said, “The consistent, concerted and dedicated efforts of the education department, especially the teachers, for sprucing up the infrastructure facilities and bringing in qualitative improvement in teaching-learning has started fructifying. The pass percentage of government schools this year is 94.32%, and has outshined the private schools consecutively for the second year, thus bringing in a change in public perception”.

Out of 1,903 Govt Senior Secondary Schools, 1204 achieved hundred per cent result, only 528 private schools, out of 1718, could achieve 100 per cent result.

As per the available data, 155 students scored 98% or above in the PSEB class XII exam result with Mansa topping the chart with 19 such students followed by Fazilka and Hoshiarpur, with 18 and 13, respectively.

Apart from this, 12 each from Bathinda and Sangrur dstricts, 10 from Fatehgarh Sahib, nine from Patiala, six Each from Amritsar, Muktsar Sahib, SAS Nagar( Mohali) and Jalandhar, seven from Ludhiana, five each from Ropar, Gurdaspur and Ferozepur, four each from Faridkot and Tarn Taran, three from Barnala, two each from Kapurthala, SBS Nagar, and one from Pathankot scored 98 per cent or more. Also, eight students from meritorious schools and three from PSEB Adarsh Schools have made the cut for the cash reward.

“The commendation from the Chief Minister would further give a fillip to the teachers to realise their real worth as nation builders. They would have the contentment of serving less privileged section of the society, which has been looking towards government schools to fulfill the hope and aspirations of providing quality education facility to their children,” said the Education Secretary, Krishan Kumar, who has also held a series of webinars to felicitate the principals, teachers, topper students as well as officials of the education department.

