Punjab Agricultural University to open registrations for BTech Agricultural Engineering tomorrow; check details

The College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) will begin the registration process for the second counselling for admission in BTech (Agricultural Engineering) from tomorrow, i.e. August 31. The interested candidates can apply on PAU website and the entire procedure is given on the PAU website — pau.edu.

Candidates will have time from August 31 till September 1 to register for the second round of counselling for the BTech Agricultural Engineering programme.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the class 12 score, in which candidates should have appeared for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematic exams.

In this process, candidates will have to first register for the counselling, then fill online choices. After that, the authorities will finalise rank preparation by September 2 and, and then choice filling process will be conducted between September 3 and 5. The final result will be declared on September 6. Candidates will then be called for document verification and fee payment at PAU Ludhiana between September 7 and 9. If all the steps are successfully completed, candidates will receive the final confirmation from the university.

Additionally, vacant seats left after second counseling by IKGPTU and ICAR will be filled by PAU in the third counselling — the schedule for which will be released later at the official websites.