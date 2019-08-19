Pune’s Modern College starts new course ‘BSc Blended in Chemistry’

Modern College, in association with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and the University of Melbourne has started a new course — BSc Blended in Chemistry.

Dr G R Ekbote, chairman of the Progressive Education Society, told mediapersons last week that the three-year graduation course is specifically designed to prepare students for industry. Modern College will become the first college to offer the BSc Blended in Chemistry course, added Dr Sanjay Kharat, principal of the college.

Admissions have begun for the first batch of the course and students can apply by August 31. The eligibility required for the course is 10+2 higher secondary school certificate or its equivalent.

However, applicants must have mathematics as one of the core subjects in their 10+2 higher secondary subjects, said a statement. Currently, the course has a capacity of only 45 students and the fee is in accordance with Pune University norms.

During the course, students will be exposed to core study on chemistry, physics, mathematics, biology, English communication and computer programming in the first two years. The third year will focus on specialisation in chemistry. The course will be assessed on credit points that students will garner through examinations and practical research projects. Additionally, the students will receive a degree from SPPU as well as a quality assurance certificate from the University of Melbourne.