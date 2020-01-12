Pune: Will fill over 100 teaching vacancies in SPPU soon, says Education minister

Uday Samant at SPPU. (Express) Uday Samant at SPPU. (Express)

Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Uday Samant, on Saturday announced that the state government will fill the 111 teaching vacancies in the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) at the earliest. The advertisements in this regard will be issued in the next one month, said Samant. In his first meeting in Pune after taking charge, the minister met SPPU Vice-Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar and other senior officers of the university, and discussed the issue of vacancies.

“The advertisements in this regard will be issued within a month and other administrative work related to this process will be finished in the following month,” he said. Currently, Pune University has 130 staff on contract, said Samant.

The University had nearly 800 non-teaching vacancies, which will also be filled, assured the minister. “However, to fill these vacancies, we need permission from the finance minister. I will be requesting Finance Minister Ajit Pawar to hold a meeting within the next fortnight,” he said.

On the long-pending issue of setting up SPPU sub-centers in Nashik and Ahmednagar, Samant said, “The finalisation of sub-centres has been pending since the last five years, they will be expedited”.

In Nashik, the land proposed for the project included part of a highway, said Samant. “We have plans to set up two different campuses on either side of the highway, with the administrative wings and hostels on the two sides,” he said. The government resolution in this regard will be issued in the next 15 days, said the minister.

Pune will also get an academy that will help professors upgrade their skills, said Samant. “This is necessary as professors of higher learning need to be updated on the latest trends in terms of technology and research. This institute will fulfill this,” he said. The proposal for setting up of this institute will be placed before the state cabinet by March 1, he said.

