Pune university to evaluate students according to credit-based pattern

Since Friday, hundreds of engineering students from different colleges in the city and neighbouring cities like Nashik have been protesting and demanding that they be re-evaluated as per the new pattern. (File Photo) Since Friday, hundreds of engineering students from different colleges in the city and neighbouring cities like Nashik have been protesting and demanding that they be re-evaluated as per the new pattern. (File Photo)

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration on Saturday declared that all students will now be evaluated according to the credit-based 2015 pattern of examinations, irrespective of the pattern under which they took admission. Since Friday, hundreds of engineering students from different colleges in the city and neighbouring cities like Nashik have been protesting and demanding that they be re-evaluated as per the new pattern. Most students who were evaluated based on the old pattern, had failed to qualify for the next year.

The students demanded a credit-based system of evaluation that allows one to go to the next class if he/she has earned 50 per cent credit in the current class. The credit-based system takes into account only the credits earned by students and promotion to the next class is not dependent on getting pass marks in the theory papers. A few days ago, the results of third-year engineering courses had been declared by SPPU and a section of students was evaluated according to the 2012 pattern. In this pattern, a student has to compulsorily clear three theory and two practical papers to qualify for the next class.

The protesting students claimed that at the time of filling up examination forms, the pattern mentioned was of 2015 but when the marksheets were issued, the scores were in percentage, which was according to the old pattern.

University officials had said that at the time of examinations, a circular had been issued stating that those who had taken admissions earlier, dropped a year and were appearing for tests this year would fill up forms according to the 2015 pattern. But their evaluation would be according to the old pattern — under which they had been enrolled. But after the protest, the SPPU administration issued a statement on Saturday stating that henceforth, all students would be assessed as per the 2015 pattern.

“The marksheets will not change and will remain the same which is percentage based. But the final result, which is given in which students qualify to go to next class, will be as per credit based system. Hence many students will be benefitted from it,” said the statement.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App