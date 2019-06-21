Savitribai Phule Pune University OEE result 2019 declared at unipune.ac.in

Savitribai Phule Pune University result 2019: Savitribai Phule Pune University has released the Online Entrance Test (OEE) result conducted for admission to its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check their scores on the website unipune.ac.in.

Counselling details will be given in detail along with the merit list which is likely to be released soon. Candidates who are eligible for counselling will have to report at the given venue to get their documents verified. Once that is done, they can submit their admission fees and confirm admission.

Savitribai Phule Pune University result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website unipune.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A new tab will open

Step 4: Enter the required details

Step 5: Click submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a print out for future reference