Pune University professor is first woman Vice-Chancellor of JNU

A professor of politics at the Savitribai Phule Pune University since 1992, Santishree Dhulipadi Pandit has been appointed as the first woman Vice-Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The appointment was made on February 4 and is valid for the next five years.

Pandit is an alumnus of JNU from where she did her MPhil and PhD in International Relations in 1986 and 1990 respectively. Born in Russia, the polyglot who speaks six languages, including Sanskrit, started her teaching career in 1988 at Goa University as a political science lecturer.

Besides her current position as professor of politics at SPPU and an MPhil and PhD guide, she also teaches papers like mass media audiences, media research, politics and communication at the university’s Department of Communication Studies

Besides her teaching career, Pandit has been a part of the management council and senate at SPPU, served as a member on several national and international think-tanks and has served on several government-appointed committees like the UGC committee on higher education for the XI plan, advisory committee for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and so on.

Also Read | IP University, JNU resume offline classes with strict compliance to DDMA guidelines

Pandit has been a resource at the military intelligence training school, Pune on Asia pacific region and India’s security perceptions since 1995. Pandit has published three books and more than 170 research papers and articles in reputed journals on political science and foreign policy.