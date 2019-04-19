Pune university makes online entrance test must for all PG courses

In a first, admissions for the post graduate courses offered by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be conducted online, dates of which will be announced soon.

From now on, anybody seeking admission to a PG course in SPPU will have to take the online entrance test, said a statement released by the university.

Advertising

So far, admissions to only a few courses had mandatory online entrance tests.

The online entrance examination will have two sections. In the first section, students’ logic, aptitude and comprehension skills will be tested while the second section will carry questions from the main subject of the course applied for. More weightage will be given to the second section, said the statement.

The marking scheme for the fully-objective type exam will be 20 marks and 80 marks for the first and second section, respectively. With the admission now going fully online from academic session 2019-2020, applicants can appear for the entrance test from all across Maharashtra and other cities as well.

Advertising

In another change from the earlier admission process, the university has scrapped group discussions and interviews, which were part of the admissions for certain courses like performing arts.

The entrance for all certificate and diploma courses, however, will continue to be conducted through offline procedures. The university is yet to declare the date of the entrance test, which is likely to take place sometime in June.