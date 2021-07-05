Pune University admissions: SPPU extends UG, PG application deadline

Savitribai Phule Pune University has extended the last date for application to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the university. Interested students can now apply till July 10, 11:59 pm (without late fees) at the official website – unipune.ac.in.

The last date for applying with late fees is July 15, 11:59 pm. Earlier, the last date to apply online was July 4. The forms can be filled up on campus.unipune.ac.in for a regular fee of Rs 500 for the general category or Rs 350 for reserved category till July 10 or with a late fee of Rs 750 till July 15.

The examination will be conducted in online proctored mode. A campus common entrance platform has been created to give information on the OEE and its format. It can be accessed at https://campus.unipune.ac.in/CCEP.

The earlier notification released by the university stated that students have to keep documents ready, including those of previous qualifying examinations. Since Class 12 examinations have been cancelled across boards, students need not panic in the absence of mark sheets.

Candidates wishing to apply for undergraduate, postgraduate and certificate/diploma courses at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will have to appear for an online entrance exam (OEE).

According to a notification published on the website, the syllabus for the exam is available on the webpage of respective departments. The exam will be of 100 marks, divided into two sections: 20 marks will be based on general knowledge/logical reasoning/comprehension while 80 marks will be based on subject-specific questions. One-third of the allotted marks for a question will be deducted for every wrong answer.