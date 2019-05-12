Pune University admission 2019: Check exam dates, test pattern, how to apply

Pune University admission 2019: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) formerly known as Pune University announced to conduct entrance test for admission postgraduate programmes which will be conducted between June 10 and 20, 2019. SPPU invites applications for its postgraduate programmes in various disciplines such as arts, science, technology, computer science, law and management.

Candidates can apply to the university via the online mode on the official website, unipune.ac.in and fill up the application to be sent to the respective department by post. The last date to apply is on May 25, 2019. The eligibility criteria for every course varies.

The SPPU has made the entrance exam compulsory for admissions to all PG courses. Earlier, admissions to only a few courses had mandatory online entrance tests. Candidates seeking admission to the M.Sc, MA, M.Com, LLM, M.L.I.Sc, BA, PG B.Sc (Applied), M Tech need to give the entrance exam conducted by the university. For the MBA courses, Maharashtra candidates have to provide their MHT CET scores and outside Maharashtra, candidates can furnish their CAT/XAT/MAT or ATMA scores.

Pune University admission 2019: Exam pattern

The online entrance examination will have two sections. In the first section, students’ logic, aptitude and comprehension skills will be tested while the second section will carry questions from the main subject of the course applied for. More weightage will be given to the second section, said the statement.

The marking scheme for the fully-objective type exam will be 20 marks and 80 marks for the first and second section, respectively. With the admission now going fully online from academic session 2019-2020, applicants can appear for the entrance test from all across Maharashtra and other cities as well.

Pune University admission 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university and click on the admission portal link

Step 2: According to the choice of their desired course, the candidate can click on the course admissions tab

Step 3: Candidates need to either login/sign up by registering themselves and creating an account

Step 4: After successful registration, the candidate will receive an e-mail with the User Manual and FAQs

Step 5: Candidate can create a new application and fill the mandatory details. All the valid academic details have to be entered and a photograph needs to be uploaded

Step 6: After all the details have been submitted, the candidate can click on the print link and proceed for payment using the challan

Step 7: After making the payment, the candidate needs to send the application and a copy of the challan to the Head of the concerned Department at SPPU

All the necessary documents have to be attached with the application post such as a copy of the statement of marks, provisional certificate, sports certificates, cultural competition certificates, caste certificate (if necessary) and a medical certificate.

Pune University admission 2019: Fee

The Entrance test fees for the Open category and outside Maharashtra students is Rs 500, whereas for reserved category is Rs 350.