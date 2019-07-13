Pune universities, colleges to hold student elections, police mum on security

Even as colleges and universities in Pune get ready to hold student elections later this year, the Pune City Police has kept mum on whether it will provide security to the institutes. Pune City Police Commissioner Dr K Venkatesham, in an interaction with staff members of Savitribai Phule Pune University on Friday, did not give a clear answer when asked if any security cover will be provided to institutions during the student election phase.

At the hour-long session held at the university, a police team apprised university officials about the numerous initiatives introduced to tackle crime and the fall over recent months in the number of crimes in major categories like vehicle theft and attempt to murder, among others.

In October last year, the Maharashtra government announced that all public-run universities and colleges affiliated to these universities will hold student elections in 2019. “Our college is located in a politically sensitive area and the current generation of students has never voted in student elections. We will be obliged if the police can provide some kind of assistance in the smooth conduct of elections,” said a professor from HV Desai College.

Venkatesham stated that the number of cyber crimes is on a rise with advancement in technology. “In comparison to trends noticed a few years ago, we are finding that more educated people are involved in economic and cyber crimes,” said Venkatesham.

While the helmet drive had made significant gains earlier this year, after Pune Police began rigorous checks and penalised those flouting the rule, the drive appears to have lost momentum.

Recently, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had ordered the police to conduct electronic surveillance of traffic and send e-challans to those flouting the rules.

Commenting on the helmet drive, Venkatesham said, “While it is imperative for people to be self-disciplined, police continue to monitor the riders and we send e-challans to the offenders. General public, too, can send pictures using the Satark mobile app.”