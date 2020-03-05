Pune: Symbiosis to set up country’s first women-only medical college

The college will be located at the campus of the Symbiosis International University at Lavale, Pune. The college will be located at the campus of the Symbiosis International University at Lavale, Pune.

The Medical Council of India has granted Symbiosis International University (SIU) permission to establish the country’s first women-only medical college from the academic year 2020-21. To be called the Symbiosis Medical College for Women (SMCW), it will have an annual intake of 150 students, said Dr Rajiv Yeravdekar, dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

SMCW will be the first medical college in the country to offer free medical education. Each entrant to the medical college will be administered an oath on the first day, pledging to connect with the community. The college will be located at the campus of the Symbiosis International University at Lavale, Pune.

Inspired by the biographic movie about India’s first woman doctor, Anandibai Joshi, the idea of establishing a medical college with the objective of women empowerment and contributing to the requirement of more women doctors exclusively for women, was born. Presently, only 17 per cent of allopathic doctors in India are women, said Dr Yeravdekar.

“It has attracted faculty from across the country, who will adopt modern interdisciplinary pedagogies of academic instruction and impart practical ‘hands-on’ training in state-of-the-art ‘Simulation Centre’ and the ‘Cadaveric Lab’,” he said. SIU has instituted five Anandi Gopal Scholarships, which will include a full fee waiver for the entire MBBS programme.

The Symbiosis University Hospital & Research Centre (SUHRC), with a strength of 900 beds, is the attached hospital. Both the SMCW and SUHRC have been established as constituents of the Symbiosis International University (SIU). They are thus integral to the quality and standards already existing in an A++ accredited University.

The SUHRC provides clinical services, which are protocol driven and evidence based. . All theatres are ‘modular’ with two-way data transfer facilities. The hospital caters to the population in a radius between 25-50 km from SUHRC. It also provides healthcare services to the large community of students and faculty currently residing at the University campus (around 4,000).

