Students from Pune college claim errors in paper correction led to “failed” results

Students have complained that even though they attempted the exams and their papers went well, they have either been marked absent or scored zero marks. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Marked absent for an exam they attempted or scoring zero marks is the common ‘error’ in results claimed by scores of students of TYBA Economics from a city college. Scores of students from Nowrosjee Wadia College who wrote the Public Finance paper on October 17 have complained that even though they attempted the exams and their papers went well, they have either been marked absent or scored zero marks for the paper while a few students scored in single digits.

Many of these have failed the entire year and if they pass this exam, they can get promoted to the next year with allowed to keep terms (ATKT) subjects. One of the students, Syndai Mario, said he was present at the exam. “I completed it but in my result, it is showing that I was absent. I have the screenshots to prove it. I request officials to solve my problem as soon as possible,” he said.

Another student, Shivprasad Kanjle, who has been given “zero marks” said his paper went very well. “Actually due to Diwali holidays, we are unable to contact anyone at university. Our results came on November 12 and since then we are all uneasy. We have a group of our third year students batch and all 150 students are facing the issue,” he said. According to the students, this paper was scheduled on October 17 afternoon.

“That day when we logged in the system, there was statistics paper by mistake. Since it was wrong subject we didn’t write exams and same day in evening, public finance paper was made available and our entire batch attempted the exams. Now the entire batch is facing problems in same subjects results,” said Diki Peden Bhutia, who has been given zero marks in the examination.

Nikita Wadekar, another student of the batch who was also given zero marks said students are emailing the university regarding the same. Meanwhile, vice chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar said that he has also received a few complaints where students were marked absent in the papers.

“The number of students giving exams were in lakhs, a few complaints have come in. We will resolve them as per our set practice and ensure no student suffers, ” he said.

