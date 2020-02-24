Pune: SPPU plans gate-pass system for vehicles

Vehicles will not be allowed inside without a gate pass. (Photo: File) Vehicles will not be allowed inside without a gate pass. (Photo: File)

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is planning to implement a strict ‘gate-pass’ system soon to control the entry and exit of vehicles.

According to SPPU registrar Dr Prafulla Pawar, the university administration was lax in keeping record of the vehicles that enter or exit the campus. Now it has decided to keep a close watch on vehicle entry and keep a record of guest visitors and vehicles carrying material and supplies.

“At all the entry gates, a system will be put in place to stop, check and record the entry and exit of vehicles. Vehicles will be issued a gate-pass at the entrance and those without a gate pass will not be allowed inside the campus,” said Pawar.

Meanwhile, security personnel have handed over to the police a group of students residing in hostel 9 of the SPPU campus for allegedly creating a ruckus after consuming alcohol. The security personnel apprehended the students, inspected them for inebriation and then handed them over to the police on Saturday night.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.