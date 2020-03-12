Pune: SPPU asks staff to use facial recognition for attendance

The idea was mooted by academicians in Pune after the Centre scrapped Article 370 on August 5. (File) The idea was mooted by academicians in Pune after the Centre scrapped Article 370 on August 5. (File)

The administration of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday issued a notification asking its staff to start using facial recognition to record biometric attendance, instead of fingerprint scanners.

The move came as most offices asked their staff not to use fingerprints to record attendance, owing to the coronavirus scare. The SPPU administration also cancelled an event, scheduled to take place from March 13-15, in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A three-day event, Sant Tukaram Mahotsav, had been organised in association with the Bhandarkar Institute, which included events such as a photo exhibition, kirtan events, seminars and talks.

“As a precautionary measure, we have indefinitely postponed the event, ” said a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, even as most public events were called off by the university — three other events were cancelled last weekend — the administration had not yet taken a decision on its Senate meeting, which is scheduled for March 14.

Members of the Senate have written to Vice-Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar, asking him to postpone the meeting.

However, the vice-chancellor said the administration is yet to take a decision on the matter.

“It is an important meeting where the budget is also to be discussed. Also, the meeting is not really a mass gathering. However, we will be making a decision based on the current situation and the advice of health authorities,” he said.

