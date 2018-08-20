Pune: SPPU announces post-doctoral fellowship for PhD holders

Post-doctoral research is an important avenue for researchers who wish to acquire new skills and develop their academic career. Post-doctoral research is an important avenue for researchers who wish to acquire new skills and develop their academic career.

The Savitribai Phule Pune university (SPPU) has announced a post-doctoral fellowship (PDF) programme after completion of PhD for degree holders from science, technology, commerce, humanities, and languages faculties. This will enable researchers to work without hindrance after completing their PhDs. SPPU says it is the first state university to offer such a fellowship programme.

Post-doctoral research is an important avenue for researchers who wish to acquire new skills and develop their academic career. It also creates independent researchers under the guidance of an accomplished mentor. Trained post-doctoral fellows are considered as potential faculty for academic institutes across the globe. All the top academic institutes in the world promote such research activities, but post-doctoral research culture is not widely established in India.

SPPU officials said the PDF program is aimed at enhancing the quality of research at SPPU and generating trained manpower who will take up research and teaching careers. The fellowships are open to meritorious PhD degree holders who are domicile residents of Maharashtra.

The researchers would have to be below 32 years of age. An age relaxation of five years for all reserved categories, including women as well as differently abled candidates will be provided.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App