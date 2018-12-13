Pune school national crossword champion, Delhi school second

Omkar Joshi and Arghish Akolkar of DAV Public School, Pune, on Wednesday lifted the national crossword champion trophy at the end of the three-day grand finale of the national level inter-school CCCC Cryptic Crossword Contest 2018. The team of Arush Utkarsh and Harshul Sagar was the runner-up, followed by Rishabh S Vishwamithra and Aniket Bhat of St. Joseph’s Central School of Mysore at the third place.

The Grand Finale was the culmination of the process which began with the launch of the annual event at the same venue by Bihar Governor, now in charge of J&K, Satyapal Malik and MoS Power (Independent charge) Raj Kumar Singh, on July 10, 2018.

The launch was followed by preliminary rounds in 41 cities across India till September first week. The city rounds involved school teams of two students each taking an hour-long written test. The winning teams from these city rounds qualified for the Grand Finale.

The annual contest is conducted by Extra-C, a Patna-based civil society initiative. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and Doordarshan are the event partners.