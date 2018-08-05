Pune: Over 40,000 students yet to confirm admissions in first year junior college

At Symbiosis College, the cut-off for Arts stream rose from 473 to 475, while that of the Commerce stream remained the same at 457. (Express photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia) At Symbiosis College, the cut-off for Arts stream rose from 473 to 475, while that of the Commerce stream remained the same at 457. (Express photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia)

Over 40,000 students from Pune are yet to confirm their admissions in first year junior college (FYJC), even though three rounds of the centralised admission process (CAP) are over. Most students have received an allocation in at least one college of their choice, but are holding out for a chance to get admission in their top-most preference, say experts. However, a comparison of the cut-off marks of the top colleges shows that even in subsequent rounds, they have either remained the same or even increased, instead of coming down.

For example, at Modern College of Arts, Commerce and Science at Ghole Road, the cut-off in Round 2 for Arts, Commerce and Science was 462, 440 and 465 marks respectively, which rose to 462, 446 and 467 by the third round. At Symbiosis College, the cut-off for Arts stream rose from 473 to 475, while that of the Commerce stream remained the same at 457. At SP College, the cut-off for Arts, Commerce and Science changed from 468.5, 461 and 448 in Round 2 to 469, 465 and 452 in the third round.

Kanchan Shinde, vice-principal of SP College, explained why the cut-offs marks were rising. “…Students assume that cut-offs will drop and wait to get into a college of their preference in the next round. But our cut-offs have risen with every round and we observed the same trend last year. In the current system, students are allowed to change the list of preferred colleges after every round. High-scoring students who didn’t get admission into a particular college in one round may change their preference in the next round. That’s why cut-offs don’t always fall and students with lower marks, who are hopeful that in the next round they will get into a preferred college, should now adopt a practical approach while choosing colleges…,” he said.

The numbers reveal that in every round of admission, only one-third of students who got allotments have confirmed their admissions. In the first round of CAP, as many as 75,961 students had applied for admissions, of which 39,897 were given allotments in Arts, Commerce and Science seats, and about 2,800 students were given allotments in bi-focal courses. Of these, only 19,088 students confirmed their admissions and 1,243 bi-focal admissions were confirmed.

Despite getting into the first college of their preference, thousands of students did not take admission and were blocked for further rounds. In the second round, 25,676 allotments were given, of which 10,792 admissions were confirmed while in the third CAP round, 17,152 allotments were given, of which only 5,801 students confirmed admissions.

C N Rawal, principal of BMCC, said, “Yesterday, I was having a chat with some principals of colleges located on the Mumbai-Pune highway, and they said not even 10 per cent admissions have been completed in their institutes. We have students from Talegaon and Lonavla coming to Pune for admission in FYJC. I advise their parents not to waste their time and money in sending students so far, but instead to enrol them in additional courses, like accounting or taxation, which will lead them to better employability. Usually, students want a particular college of their choice, and even if the difference in their marks and the cut-off is high, they refuse to take admission elsewhere. I think the government should revise the rule and start granting region-wise admissions,” he said.

Last year, the CAP committee had put forward a suggestion for region-wise admissions, but it wasn’t approved. The committee has now suggested blocking out colleges where seats are full. “Even though these colleges only have a few seats, and sometimes none, students continue to choose them. That’s why we have recommended to the state government to allow us to block these colleges for further rounds so that students choose other colleges,” said Meenakshi Raut, deputy director of education, Pune.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App