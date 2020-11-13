Pune: Online education system ‘CDX’ inaugurated at SPPU

SPPU, through its eCDLIC, is providing a learning management system (LMS) that is moodle-based and customised to the needs of academic institutions in the University.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Vice Chairman Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, while inaugurating online education system Content Express Delivery (CDX) on Thursday, said that the technology will revolutionise the field of education. The online education system has been developed by Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) e-Content Development and Learning Innovation Center (eCDLIC).

SPPU, through its eCDLIC, is providing a learning management system (LMS) that is moodle-based and customised to the needs of academic institutions in the University. The LMS has a user-friendly interface for faculties and students, which enables discussions, reading material being uploaded by faculties, video-based teaching through an asynchronous mode and assignment uploading and evaluation.

“One of the great things that has happened in the Corona crisis is that we are beginning to find a solution to the problems in our own country. An example of this is the CDX online education system developed by SPPU,” said Patwardhan. In his speech, SPPU Vice-Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar added that 175 colleges are currently using the CDX and that the SPPU was able to provide e-content to these colleges during the lockdown in a short period of time.

Most faculties who are taking such video-based sessions are doing so for the first time and hence, there has been an initial inertia on preparedness, facing the camera and making the content engaging and enriching. The CDX helps college faculty members to develop the content through structured methods of instructional designs and shooting, processing and editing videos. University officials said that this is a capacity-building initiative to support affiliating colleges to ensure that they achieve maturity in content creation. This facility is being provided to the colleges free of cost.

The SSPU is providing desired studio facilities to the colleges both in rural and urban locations in the purview of the University’s jurisdiction. Dedicated teams of professionals from the eCDLIC are hand-holding colleges and their faculty members, both through training on the IT platform of the LMS as well as content creation. Colleges have responded positively to the one-of-a-kind initiative during the pandemic.

Director of eCDLIC, Dr Apoorva Palkar said that such e-content being distributed via online mediums is what the current education system needs. Academic institutions have to gear up to the new normal that requires preparedness on the part of academic institutions – both faculty members as well as students – and usage of technological platforms for the dissemination of knowledge, Palkar added.

