Pune: NIOS students say ‘wrongly marked absent, scored impossibly low’

A group of city students, who had appeared for the senior secondary exams of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), results of which were announced Saturday, claims to have been facing a lot of difficulties in getting “corrections” in their marksheets. While some students alleged that they have been marked absent in some of the examinations they had taken, others were finding the “single-digit marks” they have scored “impossibly” low.

Saket Prasad, a student who was marked absent in physics exam and has scored six marks in chemistry, said, “I took the exam at the Distance Learning Institute in Model Colony, and everybody at the examination hall has either been marked absent in physics, or has received low marks in chemistry. I was supposed to send my results tomorrow (Tuesday) to the JEE Advanced website but I have now lost out on that… I tried to contact officials at the JEE through their helpline, they said they could not make any exceptions in my case. I submitted a letter today (Monday) at the NIOS office but they told me it might take more than a month to respond…”

Nilesh Hiremath, father of another student, Ninad Hiremath, said his son was marked absent in the physics exam and scored four marks in chemistry. “He is a bright student who scored above 85 per cent in Class X, he could not have scored single-digit marks. I went to the exam centre and verified that his signature was on the attendance sheet for the physics exam… why was he marked absent? I went to the NIOS regional centre and met many parents who had similar complaints. The regional centre authorities told us that our complaints have been sent to the higher authorities,” he said.

Meanwhile, for students, it was a race against time, as many of them stand to lose a year or admissions to top colleges. Sweta Yadav, who has scored six marks in chemistry, said, “I have been told that even if I apply for a revaluation, the results will mostly be out either in August or September. So, whatever I do, I will lose a year. I have heard that some of the students from Commerce and Arts streams have been marked absent in two subjects.”

Despite repeated attempts, officials at the Pune regional centre of NIOS could not be contacted.

