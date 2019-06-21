Toggle Menu
Pune: New masters course in data science at Fergusson College

Fergusson College. (File)

A new two-year course, MSc in data science, has been started by Fergusson College, making it the first under Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) to start such a course.

The conference was headed by Sharad Kunte, chairman, governing council, Deccan Education Society (DES). Data science is a branch in computer science with an interdisciplinary focus. It encompasses the knowledge of statistics, mathematics and software programming. With the rise in technological input around, data science is a field that is flourishing as it fits in with any field that uses technology. Students of this programme can fit in different companies that use big data, presenting them with job opportunities.

Applicants require a BSc in any field but preferably in mathematics, statistics or computer science. The course is an 80-credit course with 24 credits in each semester. Students will explore statistics in depth and technological advancements in the field.

It will cost Rs 1.6 lakh per year for every student. The application forms will be available from June 20 to 28 followed by an entrance exam on June 30. The admissions will only be secured based on marks gained in the entrance examination.

