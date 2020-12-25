Pune Municipal Corporation schools to resume Classes for 9 to 12 from January 4

The schools under Pune Municipal Corporation to reopen on January 4 for classes 9 to 12. Representational image/ file

After being rescheduled twice, Pune Municipal Corporation schools will reopen on January 4 for students of classes 9 to 12. In his order, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar issued guidelines and standard operating procedure (SoP) for reopening of schools from January 4. Schools, however, will have to get consent from parents before students start attending classes. The undertaking by parents should be submitted to the state education department.

Schools also gave instructions to teaching and non-teaching staff to attend from December 28. Also, it is mandatory for teaching and non-teaching staff to undergo RT-PCR test for Covid-19. Test reports should be submitted to the local ward office.

The implementation of the SOP issued by the state government on November 20 will be mandatory for schools. School management should ensure the availability of thermal guns, pulse oximeter, disinfectant, soaps and water. It is necessary to sanitise school vehicles twice a day, while classrooms and toilets should be sanitised frequently.

Classroom studies should not be done in a closed room and proper ventilation should be ensured by keeping doors and windows open. Seating arrangements in classrooms and staff room should be made by ensuring norms of distancing. One student should be seated per bench.

Schools have to put up posters and stickers to raise awareness on the need of distancing, marking positions to stand at a safe distance and also keep entry and exit separate to ensure distancing.

Earlier, the PMC rescheduled the resumption of classroom studies twice due to reluctance on part of parents to give consent for sending their wards to school in the present Covid-19 situation.

Schools have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic and are conducting online classes. The state government allowed the schools to resume classroom studies for students of classes 9 to 12 while there are plans to permit the same for classes 6 to 8 from January. The PCMC said it will also start schools on January 4. “We will issue orders on Monday,” said Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar.