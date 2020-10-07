Pune: Minister reviews preparations for online-offline exam at SPPU

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant. (Express Photo)

Every state university is equipped to conduct final-year degree examinations in the next couple of weeks, assured state Higher and Technical Minister Uday Samant, who visited the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Tuesday. He also said that if a student is unable to take the exam, or fails in it, they will be given another chance soon.

Samant, who had tweeted on September 29 about testing positive for Covid-19, and tweeted again on October 4 that he tested negative, was on a visit to the university to review SPPU’s preparations to conduct the final-year online-offline exam.

After the review meeting, he addressed a press conference where state Director of Higher Education Dhanraj Mane, SPPU Registrar Prafulla Pawar and Mahesh Kakade, director of examinations and evaluation, SPPU, were present.

“All state universities have completed preparations for the examinations but a few are facing technical difficulties… we will ensure no student is left out. Even at Pune University, 2 lakh students will take the online examination and 50,000 students will take the offline examination. Since currently, the state is under the Disaster Management Act, an independent cell is being set up to coordinate between the district administrations of Ahmednagar, Pune and Nashik under the university, ” he said.

The minister, who also reviewed online classes for newly-inducted students, said since colleges across the state can’t be opened until the pandemic situation stabilises, students and universities should be prepared for online classes this year. Further examinations and assessments for this year would be planned accordingly, he said.

No distancing norms followed

As a crowd of students, staffers and members of college management crowded the hall at SPPU to meet the minister over various issues, social distancing norms were thrown to the wind.

It has barely been eight days since Samant had tested positive for the infection and only two days since he tweeted about his negative report.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.