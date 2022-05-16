Mumbai: MBBS students worry about internship before NEET 2023

Medical students waiting for their final year results are worried about losing an entire academic year due to a delay in the declaration of results. The students fear that their batch is most likely to miss the NEET-PG 2023 as they will be unable to complete the mandatory 12-month internship after their final year.

After MBBS, each student must complete a 12-month internship before the NEET-PG result is declared. If the internship is not complete, a candidate cannot take admission to the PG (Post Graduation) course.

The NEET PG 2022 for the upcoming academic year is going to be held on May 21. Aspirants for NEET-PG 2023 said that the exam will be held around the same time next year. To complete their internship before the NEET-PG 2023 results are declared, their MBBS result must be published now so that they can begin their internship.

According to the students, any further delay in the declaration of results will translate into a delay in the internship, which in turn will impact their PG admissions. “This is considering the NEET-PG exams to be held around May next year. If it is held earlier there is no chance that we will be able to complete the mandatory internship in time,” said a student requesting anonymity.

Generally, NEET-PG is held in the first week of January. However, due to the pandemic, the exam schedule is delayed this year. Meanwhile, some students feel that with normalcy resuming post-pandemic, the NEET-PG may be held earlier next year. Recently, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking postponement of NEET-PG 2022 with remarks that as the country is coming out of a pandemic and there is a need to streamline the academic years.

Few students also highlighted the manpower shortage in hospitals after the earlier batch of interns move out after completing their internship. “The new batch cannot start an internship as the results are not yet out,” said a student.

Dr Ajit Pathak, Controller of Examinations at the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), said that the result work is happening on a war-footing. “We do not want any student to miss the NEET-PG 2023. At the same time, hospitals too, require manpower soon,” he said, adding that the delay was expected after the postponement of final year exams due to a sudden spike in Covid cases with the spread of Omicron variant.

“We have already declared the results of several branches. Only MBBS, ayurveda and homeopathy results are pending which we plan to declare soon,” Pathak added.