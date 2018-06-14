Pune: Maruti, Samsung labs at Industrial Training Institute to impart hands-on training to students

Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have three ITIs, which train over 5,000 students every year. Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have three ITIs, which train over 5,000 students every year.

THE INDUSTRIAL Training Institute (ITI), Pune, has become the first ITI in the state to bag company partnerships worth over Rs 1 crore, under which students will get exposure to latest electronics and car technology.

The Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been inked with Samsung India and Maruti Suzuki, who have set up on-campus laboratories specifically to help students pursuing two-year courses in electronics, mechanics, electrical and motor mechanics.

An industrial and auto-hub, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have three ITIs, which impart skill-based training to over 5,000 students every year. ITI, Pune, is run under the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET).

Prakash Saigaonkar, principal of ITI, Aundh, told The Indian Express, “The industry partnership will give a boost to our training methods and help students gain a better understanding of the industry. Both the companies will help students stay updated with the latest technology, appliances and products. The training will definitely add value to their skills, and fetch them better chances of employability.”

Maruti Suzuki has set up a service centre worth Rs 60 lakh in the campus where they will provide students with hands-on training in all aspects of car repair and servicing.

The company will also train the staff of the institute who will then train students. About 125 students have enrolled for the motor mechanic course.

Samsung India will help students learn repair and maintenance of its wide range of electronics and home appliances.

As per the agreement, the companies will operate the labs for the first three years, after which they will be handed over to the institute.

As of now, about eight to ten institute faculty have undergone specialised training in the courses.

